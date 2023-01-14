US calls for UN to urge Taliban to reverse bans on women

The United States on Friday pushed the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution calling on the Taliban-led authorities in Afghanistan to reverse bans on women working for aid groups or attending universities and high school, diplomats said.

The 15-member council met privately on Friday - at the request of the United Arab Emirates and Japan - to discuss the decisions by the Islamist Taliban-led administration, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council that given the gravity of the situation it should unanimously adopt a resolution to condemn the bans and call for an immediate reversal, said diplomats.

It was not immediately clear whether all members would back such a formal move by the council. A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, Britain, France or the United States to be adopted.