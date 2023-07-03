Saudi Arabia and Russia deepen oil cuts, sending prices higher

The cuts amount to 1.5 percent of global supply and bring the total pledged by OPEC+ to 5.16 million bpd.

OPEC+ already has in place cuts of 3.66 million bpd, amounting to 3.6 percent of global demand, including 2 million bpd agreed last year and voluntary cuts of 1.66 million bpd agreed in April and extended to December 2024.

Oil prices rose on news of the cuts, with Brent up 89 cents to $76.30 a barrel by 0950 GMT.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, pumps around 40 percent of the world's crude.

The alliance has been cutting supply to lift up prices since November last year due to weaker Chinese demand and rising US supply but so far has failed to move them much from the range of $70-$80 a barrel.

"The kingdom's production for the month of August 2023 will be approximately 9 million barrels per day," Saudi state news agency SPA quoted an official source from the Ministry of Energy as saying.