Turkey quakes: 21 Bangladeshis moved to Ankara, 2 hospitalised

The authorities “shifted” 19 students, along with the injured, to Ankara Wednesday night and the Bangladesh Embassy would gather details of their current state, Seheli Sabrin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday.

Those hospitalised by the rescuers were previously declared missing.

“According to the latest information, the rescued individuals, students Nure Alam and Golam Saeed Rinku, were being treated in the hospital,” she said.