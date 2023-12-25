Ukraine's new Christmas Day unites Catholic-Orthodox family

Ukrainian couple Lesia Shestakova, a Catholic, and Oleksandr Shestakov, an Orthodox believer, will for the first time celebrate Christmas together on Dec 25.

Ukraine, like Russia, officially observed Orthodox Christmas on Jan 7 according to the Julian calendar until Kyiv passed a law earlier this year shifting the date to Dec 25 in line with other Western European countries.

It is part of a cultural shift that is erasing traces of Russian influence as Ukraine fends off Moscow's invasion launched nearly two years ago.

Lesia, Oleksandr and two of their children used to celebrate Christmas twice: first with Lesia's parents in December and then with Oleksandr’s parents in January.