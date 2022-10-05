    বাংলা

    Zaporizhzhia plant chief will not return to job after detention, IAEA says

    Ukrainian staff are operating the nuclear power plant in conditions the international atomic watchdog says put safety at risk

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Oct 2022, 07:09 AM
    Updated : 5 Oct 2022, 07:09 AM

    The head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine who was detained over the weekend in what Ukraine called a Russian act of terror will not return to that job, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday.

    Ukraine said a Russian patrol detained Ihor Murashov on Friday as he travelled from Europe's largest nuclear power plant to the town of Enerhodar, where many of the plant's staff live. Ukrainian staff continue to operate the plant in conditions the International Atomic Energy Agency says put safety at risk.

    IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday that Murashov had been released, without specifying whether or when he would return to the plant.

    "The IAEA understands that Mr (Ihor) Murashov is now with his family in territory controlled by Ukraine and will not be continuing with his duties at the ZNPP," the IAEA said in a statement on Tuesday. "It is not yet clear who will replace him in this role."

    Late on Saturday the IAEA said his detention placed additional stress on the plant's already strained staff.

    "His absence from duty in this way also has an immediate and serious impact on decision-making in ensuring the safety and security of the plant," the agency said at the time.

    There are various threats to the plant's safety, including shelling that Russia and Ukraine have blamed on each other. Grossi is due to travel to Kyiv and Moscow later this week in a bid to set up a protection zone around the plant to reduce the risk of a catastrophic accident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Putin's warnings explained
    Will Russia use nuclear weapons?
    Putin, who rules the world's biggest nuclear power, has repeatedly cautioned the West that any attack on Russia could provoke a nuclear response
    India's Modi says ready to contribute to peace efforts in Ukraine
    Ready to contribute to peace efforts in Ukraine: Modi
    India is articulating its position against the Ukraine war more robustly to counter criticism that it is soft on Russia
    COP27 must address challenges of the developing world
    COP27 must address developing world's challenges
    Developing countries are increasing demands for wealthier, carbon-emitting nations to pay for climate-induced disasters like floods and fires
    EU to target Iranian officials with travel bans, asset freezes: France
    EU to target Iranian officials with travel bans, asset freezes
    The United States and Canada have already imposed sanctions on Iran's morality police over allegations of abuse of Iranian women

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher