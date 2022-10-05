Zaporizhzhia plant chief will not return to job after detention, IAEA says

The head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine who was detained over the weekend in what Ukraine called a Russian act of terror will not return to that job, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday.

Ukraine said a Russian patrol detained Ihor Murashov on Friday as he travelled from Europe's largest nuclear power plant to the town of Enerhodar, where many of the plant's staff live. Ukrainian staff continue to operate the plant in conditions the International Atomic Energy Agency says put safety at risk.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday that Murashov had been released, without specifying whether or when he would return to the plant.