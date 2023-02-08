White House says blog post on Nord Stream explosion 'is utterly false'

The White House on Wednesday dismissed a blog post by a US investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines as "utterly false and complete fiction."

Reuters has not corroborated the report, published by US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, which said an attack was carried out at the direction of President Joe Biden.

"This is utterly false and complete fiction," said Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council. A State Department spokesperson said the same.

