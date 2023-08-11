At least 23 dead, 30 missing after boat carrying Rohingyas sinks

At least 23 Rohingya people have been killed, and 30 remain missing after their boat capsized during a long journey across the Andaman Sea earlier this week, BBC reports.
Eight people are reported to have survived the incident that happened on Sunday.
The survivors said they were fleeing Myanmar's Rakhine state to reach Malaysia when their boat sank.
The vessel was carrying more than 50 passengers, according to the BBC.
Survivors say they were struck by a large wave near Rakhine's capital, Sittwe. Smugglers, paid around $4,000 by each person wishing to travel to Malaysia, abandoned the boat as the vessel began to sink.
Other boats have picked up the victims' bodies while some washed up on the beach.Thousands of Rohingyas attempt the perilous sea journey to Malaysia or Indonesia every year.
Nearly 1 million Rohingya live in crowded conditions in Bangladesh, among them those who fled a deadly crackdown in 2017 by Myanmar's military, which denies committing crimes against humanity.
An untold number of them have died at sea from disease, hunger and fatigue as they attempt to reach Muslim-majority Malaysia and Indonesia in rickety boats, Reuters reported.