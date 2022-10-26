    বাংলা

    Over 1,150 migrants rescued off Italy as new govt mulls ban on 2 NGO ships

    The coast guard said 663 people and two bodies were picked up from a boat around 60 miles off Sicily

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Oct 2022, 04:39 PM
    Updated : 26 Oct 2022, 04:39 PM

    Two migrants were found dead and more than 1,150 were rescued off Sicily, the coast guard said on Wednesday, as the new nationalist government in Rome threatened to prevent two refugee boats run by charities from entering Italian waters.

    The coast guard said 663 people and two bodies were picked up from a boat around 60 miles off Sicily, and 494 others were rescued from another fishing boat closer to the island.

    The operations were carried out by the coast guard, the financial police and a Spanish vessel working for European Union border agency Frontex.

    Meanwhile, around 380 migrants onboard Ocean Viking and Humanity 1, two vessels run by charity organisations, looked set to be denied disembarkation rights by Italy.

    The actions of the ships, which have both sought a safe harbour in Italy or Malta, were "not in line" with European and Italian rules on security and border control or the fight against illegal immigration, the interior ministry said in a statement.

    New Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi was chief of staff for rightist League leader Matteo Salvini during his term at the interior ministry in 2018-2019, when Italy repeatedly refused to let migrants disembark after they were rescued at sea.

    Salvini, who built much of his political fortunes on an anti-immigration platform, is deputy prime minister and infrastructure minister in the new administration.

    Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in her maiden speech to parliament on Tuesday that she wanted to stop sea departures and warned her government would not allow people to enter Italy illegally.

    At least five migrant deaths have been reported since Friday in Lampedusa, a tiny island that is Italy's southernmost point and often a first target destination for those fleeing north Africa. 

    They included four babies, a spokesperson for the Doctors without Borders (MSF) charity said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018.
    WB projects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023
    It says the fall in energy prices will follow a 60% surge in 2022, with slower global growth and continued COVID restrictions in China posing key downside risks
    A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Russia's strategic nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Tula during exercises held by strategic nuclear forces at an unknown location, in this image taken from handout footage released October 26, 2022.
    Russia rehearses response to nuclear attack
    Russian officials said test launches of nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles had passed off successfully
    FILE PHOTO: A missile launch is seen at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 10, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
    US, Japan, S Korea warn of 'unparalleled' response if N Korea holds nuclear test
    North Korea has been carrying out weapons tests at an unprecedented pace this year, firing more than two dozen ballistic missiles, including one that flew over Japan
    Rohingya refugees wearing protective masks keep a social distance while waiting to receive goods from volunteers, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 7, 2020.
    UN condemns Malaysia's deportation of Myanmar refugees
    The deportations, which includes former navy officers seeking asylum, expose those sent away to danger, according to UNHCR

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher