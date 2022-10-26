Over 1,150 migrants rescued off Italy as new govt mulls ban on 2 NGO ships

The operations were carried out by the coast guard, the financial police and a Spanish vessel working for European Union border agency Frontex.

Meanwhile, around 380 migrants onboard Ocean Viking and Humanity 1, two vessels run by charity organisations, looked set to be denied disembarkation rights by Italy.

The actions of the ships, which have both sought a safe harbour in Italy or Malta, were "not in line" with European and Italian rules on security and border control or the fight against illegal immigration, the interior ministry said in a statement.

New Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi was chief of staff for rightist League leader Matteo Salvini during his term at the interior ministry in 2018-2019, when Italy repeatedly refused to let migrants disembark after they were rescued at sea.