    বাংলা

    Two people killed by Ukrainian artillery fire on Russia's Belgorod region

    Russian officials have in recent days reported intensified attacks from northern Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 3 June 2023, 02:32 PM
    Updated : 3 June 2023, 02:32 PM

    Two people were killed and two injured by Ukrainian artillery fire on Russia's Belgorod region on Saturday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

    "Since this morning, settlements in the Shebekino urban district have been under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he wrote on Telegram. On Friday, Gladkov said that more than 2,500 people were being evacuated from the district, given that it was not safe to be there.

    Russian officials have in recent days reported intensified attacks from northern Ukraine. Five people were killed, 16 injured in Ukrainian shelling attacks on Belgorod region on Friday, Gladkov said in an earlier update.

    "The night was restless. Air defences worked over (the city of) Belgorod," he wrote on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    People walk outside an apartment building destroyed by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Dnipro region, Ukraine May 22, 2023. REUTERS
    Russia maintains 'counter-terrorism operation' in Belgorod
    The battle comes a day after what appeared to be one of the biggest cross-border incursions from Ukraine since the war began 15 months ago
    Members of Russian Volunteer Corps stand next to an armoured vehicle in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on May 23, 2023.
    Russia says it crushed cross-border incursion from Ukraine
    The Russian military said it had killed more than 70 "Ukrainian nationalists" and destroyed four armoured vehicles
    An aerial view shows destructions in the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on May 21, 2023. Press Service of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Machanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via
    Russia battles cross-border raid
    Ukraine says Russian opposition groups consisting of Russian citizens carried out the attack
    An aerial view shows destructions in the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on May 21, 2023.
    Russia launches air attack on Ukraine's Dnipro
    It was not immediately known whether the blasts were air defence systems destroying their targets or Russian missiles or drones hitting their targets

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan