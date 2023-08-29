IMF managing director to meet leaders in China, go to Indonesia, India

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will visit China from Wednesday to meet with top leaders, before travelling to Indonesia and India for ASEAN and Group of 20 summits, an IMF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"During Aug 30 to Sept 3 the Managing Director will be visiting China to engage in bilateral discussions with China's senior leadership team," they said.

Georgieva will then travel to Jakarta to participate in a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) before attending the G20 meeting for heads of state and government in New Delhi.