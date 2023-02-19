In meeting, Blinken warns China's Wang Yi against aiding Russia in Ukraine

NO APOLOGY

Blinken and Wang's meeting came hours after the top Chinese diplomat took a swipe at the United States, accusing it of violating international norms with "hysterical" behavior by shooting down the balloon.

The balloon's flight this month over US territory triggered an uproar in Washington and prompted Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing. That Feb 5-6 trip would have been the first by a US secretary of state to China in five years and was seen by both sides as an opportunity to stabilise increasingly fraught ties.

"To have dispatched an advanced fighter jet to shoot down a balloon with a missile, such behavior is unbelievable, almost hysterical," Wang said.

"There are so many balloons all over the world, and various countries have them. So, is the United States going to shoot all of them down?" he said.

China reacted angrily when the US military downed the 200-foot (60-meter) balloon on Feb 4, saying it was for monitoring weather conditions and had blown off course. Washington said it was clearly a surveillance balloon with a massive undercarriage holding electronics.

Questions had swirled as to whether Blinken and Wang would use the conference in Munich as a chance to reengage in-person, and the State Department only confirmed the hour-long meeting after it had ended.

In the interview with NBC, Blinken said Wang did not apologize for the balloon's flight.

"I told him quite simply that that was unacceptable and can never happen again," Blinken said, referring to the balloon's violation of US air space.

"There was no apology," he said, adding that he had not discussed with Wang rescheduling his trip to China.

Washington had been hoping to put a "floor" under relations that hit a dangerous low in August with China's reaction to a Taiwan visit by then-U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

But Craig Singleton, a China expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, said while Wang's comments at the conference were likely aimed at deflecting embarrassment over the balloon incident, the lack of a strong response from Washington "increases China's appetite for risk in future disputes."

"Blinken and Wang's meeting will not change the downward trajectory in the US-China relationship. It's clear there is almost no trust between the two sides," Singleton said.