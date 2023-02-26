Russia's UN diplomat accuses West of arm twisting in vote isolating Moscow

Russia's senior diplomat to the United Nations accused the West on Sunday of "cowboy" methods and "arm twisting" of some countries during last week's United Nations General Assembly vote that demanding Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

The 193-member General Assembly of the UN on Thursday overwhelmingly isolated Russia, calling on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion for a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in line with the founding UN Charter.

"The methods of achieving the result are again 'cowboy'," Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy UN ambassador, said on the Telegram messaging platform.