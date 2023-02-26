    বাংলা

    Russia's UN diplomat accuses West of arm twisting in vote isolating Moscow

    The 193-member General Assembly of the UN on Thursday overwhelmingly isolated Russia

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Feb 2023, 03:50 AM
    Updated : 26 Feb 2023, 03:50 AM

    Russia's senior diplomat to the United Nations accused the West on Sunday of "cowboy" methods and "arm twisting" of some countries during last week's United Nations General Assembly vote that demanding Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

    The 193-member General Assembly of the UN on Thursday overwhelmingly isolated Russia, calling on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion for a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in line with the founding UN Charter.

    "The methods of achieving the result are again 'cowboy'," Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy UN ambassador, said on the Telegram messaging platform.

    He added that a number of representatives from "developing" countries complained to the Russian mission about pressure from their Western colleagues who are allies of Kyiv.

    "According to our calculations, almost 30 pairs of arms were twisted," Polyansky said.

    Polyansky did not provide any evidence for his accusations and there has been no public comments from developing countries about pressure on them to vote in support of the UN resolution.

    RELATED STORIES
    The World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley attends a news conference on food security in Yemen at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 4, 2018.
    UN food agency chief tells of 'apocalyptic' scenes in quake-hit
    He stressed the urgency of scaling up food deliveries to Syria 'through all routes - without any restrictions', and called for 'all parties to facilitate access'
    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen looks on as she holds a roundtable with India and U.S. technology leaders on the sidelines of G20 finance ministers' meeting on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, Feb 25, 2023.
    Most G20 nations condemn Russia for war, China silent
    China and India were among the nations that abstained when UN voted overwhelmingly to demand Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine and stop fighting
    Arsin and his father take belongings out of their destroyed apartment in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Antakya, Hatay province, Turkey, Feb 20, 2023.
    Turkey widens probe as quake toll exceeds 50,000
    More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in Turkey by the disaster
    Elena Capar, a resident at Vakifli, the last Armenian village in Turkey, fixes her blanket at the tent she now lives in following the deadly earthquake in Samandag, Turkey, Feb 24, 2023.
    Turkey quake survivors struggle to find shelter
    Nearly two million people left homeless by the quake are being housed in tents, container homes and other facilities in and beyond the region

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher