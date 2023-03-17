    বাংলা

    China's Xi to visit Russia from March 20-22: Kremlin

    The visit comes as China offers to broker peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with scepticism in the West

    Reuters
    Published : 17 March 2023, 08:11 AM
    Updated : 17 March 2023, 08:11 AM

    Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Russia from March 20-22 for a state visit after he was invited by President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Friday.

    The visit comes as China offers to broker peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with scepticism in the West given Beijing's diplomatic support for Russia.

    "During the talks, they will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China," the Kremlin said.

    "A number of important bilateral documents will be signed," it added.

    China and Russia struck a "no limits" partnership in February 2022, when Putin was visiting Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine.

    The two sides have since continued to reaffirm the strength of their ties. Trade between the two countries has soared since the invasion, and China is Russia's biggest buyer of oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow.

