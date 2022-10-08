What's a supercomputer? How the US will decide who to punish with China tech curbs

Deciding who gets hurt by sweeping new US curbs on selling technology to China will come down in part to what constitutes a "supercomputer," experts said.

Around the world, the semiconductor industry on Friday began to wrestle with wide-ranging US restrictions on selling chips and chip manufacturing equipment to China.

Shares of chip equipment makers drooped, but industry experts said a new US definition of a supercomputer could be pivotal to the new rules' impact on China.