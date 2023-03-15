Honduras president says govt to seek official relations with China

China does not allow countries with which it has diplomatic relations to maintain official ties with Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties.

If Honduras does end relations with Taiwan, it will leave the island with only 13 diplomatic allies.

Opposition Honduran lawmaker Tomas Zambrano told local TV the decision would likely affect the country's relationship with the US, its top trade partner, noting that many families depend on remittances sent from the north.

The US has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is its most important international backer and arms supplier, a consistent source of friction in Sino-US relations.

"We have to look at things very pragmatically and seek the best benefit for the Honduran people," Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina told local TV on Tuesday.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said it had expressed serious concern to the Honduran government and urged it to consider its decision carefully and not "fall into China's trap."

A source familiar with the situation in Taiwan said the island needed to exhaust "every possible means" to maintain diplomatic ties with Honduras.

China's Foreign Ministry has yet to comment, but the Chinese ambassador in Mexico, Zhang Run, tweeted that the one-China principle, which holds that China and Taiwan are part of one country, is the consensus of the international community.

"Congratulations Honduras on this correct decision to embrace that principle! Hopefully it will be fulfilled," Zhang said.

The announcement comes ahead of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's planned trip to Central America next month, where she is expected to visit Guatemala and Belize.