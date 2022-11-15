CIA boss talks nuclear weapons and prisoners with Putin's spy chief

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns was expected to caution President Vladimir Putin's spy chief at talks on Monday about the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons, and to raise the issue of US prisoners in Russia, a White House official said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Russian news agencies that a US-Russia meeting had taken place in the Turkish capital Ankara but declined to give details about the participants or the subjects discussed.

The White House spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Burns was meeting Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service.

It was the first known high-level, face-to-face US-Russian contact since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

"He is not conducting negotiations of any kind. He is not discussing settlement of the war in Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

"He is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability ... He will also raise the cases of unjustly detained US citizens."

Burns is a former US ambassador to Russia who was sent to Moscow in late 2021 by President Joe Biden to caution Putin about the troop build-up around Ukraine.