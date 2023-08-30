US Space Force looks to boost allied tracking of North Korea missiles

The exact details of that trilateral cooperation are being worked out at higher levels, Space Force officials told reporters at a briefing at Osan Air Base, south of Seoul.



"My understanding is there are future bilateral agreements and possibly trilateral agreements that are in the works, especially on the missile warning piece... with sharing that data," said Major Matt Taylor, deputy commander of US Space Forces - Korea.



There are gatherings planned for personnel to collaborate and share processes and procedures, he said.



"None of those details have been refined or decided at this point but those discussions are being had," Taylor added.



So far the Space Force component in South Korea, which began operating in December, has focused on closer integration with the South Koreans and ensuring that US troops there have more access to space-based assets, the officials said.



Missile tracking data, including information from the US Space-based Infrared System (SBIRS), which can detect missile launches, is already being automatically shared with US allies through early warning systems, said Master Sergeant Shawn Stafford.