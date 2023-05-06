What will the royal family do at King Charles' coronation?

All eyes will be on the British royal family this weekend as they are joined by about 100 heads of state and global dignitaries for the coronation of King Charles.

Below are details on the leading members of the royal family, their position in the line of succession and what they are expected to do during the ceremony.

KING CHARLES

King Charles became monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September.

On Saturday he will take an oath to uphold the law and the Church of England, be anointed with holy Chrism oil consecrated in Jerusalem, and be presented with items from the Crown Jewels that symbolise among other things, the monarch's power.

He will then be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury, before he returns to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach as part of a mile-long procession.