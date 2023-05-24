WHO condemns Russia's aggression in Ukraine, rejects Moscow's counter-proposal

There was no immediate reaction from Russia, although it had submitted a counter-proposal recognising the health emergency in Ukraine, but making no mention of its own role in the war.

That motion was rejected by the assembly immediately after the first, by 62 votes to 13, with 61 abstentions and 41 countries absent.

Tensions had been running high in the run up to the twin votes. During speeches that were critical of Russia, Moscow's envoy interrupted with points of order.