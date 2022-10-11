Palestinian boy dies of gunshot wound days after Israeli West Bank raid

A 12-year-old Palestinian boy died on Monday after being shot by Israeli forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank in late September, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Mahmoud Samoudi was shot in the abdomen during an Israeli operation in Jenin on Sept 28 that killed four Palestinian gunmen and wounded some 40 Palestinians.

On Monday, men carried his body, draped with a Palestinian flag, along a funeral procession route lined with mourners.