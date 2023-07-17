US working with India on platform to speed its energy transition: Yellen

The United States is working with India to develop an investment platform to lower the cost of capital and increase private investment to fast-track India's energy transition, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday.

After a bi-lateral meeting with India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of a G20 meeting, Yellen said the two nations have been collaborating across a range of economic issues, including commercial and technological collaboration and strengthening supply chains.

"In particular, we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India's energy transition," she said.