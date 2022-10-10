    বাংলা

    Biden condemns Russian missile strikes, says US will continue to impose costs

    The United States has provided more than $16.8 billion worth of US security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Oct 2022, 05:07 PM
    Updated : 10 Oct 2022, 05:07 PM

    US President Joe Biden condemned Monday's widespread Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, saying they targeted civilians and served no military purpose, and vowed that the United States and its allies will continue to impose costs on Moscow. 

    "The United States strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes today across Ukraine, including in Kyiv. These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose," Biden said in a statement. 

    "They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people," Biden said in a statement." 

    The United States has provided more than $16.8 billion worth of US security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 and imposed a wideranging array of economic sanctions on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine. 

    "These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes," Biden said. 

    "Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom."

