Biden condemns Russian missile strikes, says US will continue to impose costs

US President Joe Biden condemned Monday's widespread Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, saying they targeted civilians and served no military purpose, and vowed that the United States and its allies will continue to impose costs on Moscow.

"The United States strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes today across Ukraine, including in Kyiv. These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose," Biden said in a statement.

"They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people," Biden said in a statement."