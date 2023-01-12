    বাংলা

    UK 'golden' visas review finds risk of links to illicit money

    The government scrapped the visas last year, which had offered a route to residency for those investing at least 2 million pounds

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Jan 2023, 03:07 PM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2023, 03:07 PM

    The British government said on Thursday that a small number of people who had obtained so-called "golden visas" for rich investors might have obtained their wealth through corruption or other illicit financial activity. 

    The government scrapped the visas last year, which had offered a route to residency for those investing at least 2 million pounds ($2.43 million), in the days before the invasion of Ukraine amid concerns about the inflow of illicit Russian money. 

    A review was first commissioned by the government in 2018 after the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain, and details of that investigation were only released to parliament on Thursday. 

    "The review of cases identified a small minority of individuals connected to the Tier 1 (Investor) visa route that were potentially at high risk of having obtained wealth through corruption or other illicit financial activity, and/or being engaged in serious and organised crime," the Home Secretary Suella Braverman said in a written statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's King Charles visits the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed in Aboyne, Scotland, Britain, January 12, 2023.
    King Charles makes first appearances since Harry's memoir
    So far, neither Buckingham Palace nor aides for any of the royals have commented on Harry's disclosures
    Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov attends an annual meeting of the Defence Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia, December 21, 2022. Sputnik/Sergei
    Who is Russia's new war commander Gerasimov?
    By putting Gerasimov in direct command, Putin can send a signal to the West about his determination to win the war
    A view shows a damaged hotel building in the Shahr-e-Naw neighbourhood, which was attacked by Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec 13, 2022.
    China condemns Kabul attack
    A suicide bomber killed at least five people outside the Afghan foreign ministry and a nearby hospital said over 40 people were wounded
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres attend a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 9, 2023.
    Pakistan PM to seek fresh economic package from UAE
    Shehbaz Sharif starts his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher