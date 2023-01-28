Russia accuses Ukraine of killing 14 in 'deliberate' strike on hospital

Russia accused the Ukrainian military of deliberately striking a hospital in a Russian-held area of eastern Ukraine on Saturday in what it said was a war crime that killed 14 people and wounded 24 patients and medical staff.



There was no immediate response to the allegations from Ukraine. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.



The alleged strike hit a hospital in the Russian-held settlement of Novoaidar and was carried out using a US-supplied HIMARS rocket launch system, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.



"A deliberate missile strike against a known functioning civilian medical facility is without doubt a serious war crime by the Kyiv regime," the defence ministry said.