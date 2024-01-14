Fierce fighting in Gaza as war hits 100 days

The military also said it destroyed several silos used by Hamas to fire missiles at Israel. Hamas showed it retained rocketry capacity, launching a fresh salvo at Ashdod, an Israeli town 40 km (25 miles) away. There was no word of any casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, the Gaza health ministry said 125 people had been killed and 265 wounded, bringing the total number confirmed to have been killed since the start of the war to almost 24,000, with more than 60,000 wounded.

Speaking through video link to a conference in Istanbul, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh praised the Oct 7 attack by the group's fighters who rampaged through Israeli communities around the Gaza Strip, killing more than 1,200 people and seizing around 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

"We are not seekers of wars. We are seekers of freedom," he said, saying the attack was, in part, a response to the years-long Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, which Hamas has controlled since 2007.

The Iranian-backed group is sworn to Israel's destruction.

The Israeli military says it has shifted to a new phase of the war, focused on the southern end of the territory, where almost 2 million people are now sheltering in tents and other temporary accommodation, after the initial phase centred on clearing the northern end including Gaza City.

In the northern Gaza Strip, health officials said an Israeli air strike killed a local journalist, raising the number of journalists killed in the Israeli offensive to more than 100, according to the Gaza government media office.

In a statement on Dec 16, in response to the death of a journalist in Gaza, the Israeli army said it "has never, and will never, deliberately target journalists".