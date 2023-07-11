    বাংলা

    North Korea accuses US of repeatedly entering its economic zone

    The Pentagon earlier brushed aside Pyongyang's accusations of airspace violations and said the US military had adhered to international law

    Reuters
    Published : 11 July 2023, 03:35 AM
    Updated : 11 July 2023, 03:35 AM

    North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, on Tuesday accused a US military spy plane of entering the country's Exclusive Economic Zone eight times, state media KCNA reported.

    Kim warned that the US forces will face a "very critical flight" if they continue what it called "illegal intrusion," repeating an accusation it made on Monday that the US had violated its airspace by conducting surveillance flights. It also warned such flights may be shot down.

    The Pentagon earlier brushed aside Pyongyang's accusations of airspace violations and said the US military had adhered to international law.

    "So those accusations are just accusations," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.

    Kim accused the US Air Force of intruding into the North's "economic water zone" on Monday off the east coast of the Korean peninsula in the sky above the sea 435 km (270 miles) east of Tongchon of Gangwon Province and 276 km southeast of Uljin of North Gyeongsang Province.

    A country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) - which extends 200 nautical miles from the 12 nautical-mile territorial zone around the coast - is a right to exploit marine resources within but does not confer sovereignty over the water's surface or the airspace above it.

    US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller urged North Korea "to refrain from escalatory actions" and reiterated a call for it "to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy" when asked about the North Korean statements at a regular news briefing on Monday.

    Calling the issue "one between the Korean People's Army and the US forces," she told South Korea to refrain from getting involved in a statement carried by KCNA.

    South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Pyongyang was escalating tensions by using threats over what it said was "normal flight activity" by the South Korea-US alliance in a statement Monday night.

    RELATED STORIES
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 8th enlarged Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 19, 2023.
    N Korea says botched satellite launch was 'gravest failure'
    An enlarged plenary meeting was held between Friday and Sunday, ordering workers and researchers to analyse the failed military satellite launch
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 1, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    N Korea's Kim vows to 'hold hands' with Putin
    Kim made the pledge in a message to Putin marking Russia's National Day, defending his decision to invade Ukraine and displaying "full support and solidarity"
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae meet with members of the Non-permanent Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee, as he inspects the country's first military reconnaissance satellite, in Pyongyang, North Korea May 16, 2023, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 17, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS
    N Korea to launch first military spy satellite in June
    Nuclear-armed North Korea completed development of its first military spy satellite, and leader Kim Jong Un has approved final preparations for the launch
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar 1, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    N Korea spent the pandemic building a huge border wall
    Kim Jong Un's regime embarked on a massive exercise to seal its borders with China and Russia, cutting off routes plied by smugglers and defectors

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan