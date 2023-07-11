North Korea accuses US of repeatedly entering its economic zone

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, on Tuesday accused a US military spy plane of entering the country's Exclusive Economic Zone eight times, state media KCNA reported.

Kim warned that the US forces will face a "very critical flight" if they continue what it called "illegal intrusion," repeating an accusation it made on Monday that the US had violated its airspace by conducting surveillance flights. It also warned such flights may be shot down.

The Pentagon earlier brushed aside Pyongyang's accusations of airspace violations and said the US military had adhered to international law.

"So those accusations are just accusations," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.