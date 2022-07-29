Some wounded Russian soldiers find compensation elusive, despite Putin’s pledge

A week into Moscow’s war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a gesture of solidarity with his soldiers at the front: injured men could claim compensation of three million roubles, equivalent to about $50,000 or the amount an average Russian worker would earn in four years.

“It’s our duty to support the families of our fallen and injured war comrades,” said Putin when he announced it in early March.

But with the numbers of wounded servicemen mounting, some of them are finding that Putin’s gesture is not as generous as it initially seemed. It has been found that some injured soldiers - including those with significant wounds - are struggling to obtain the compensation, based on interviews with four injured Russian service personnel, a wounded soldier’s relative, two people involved with advocacy groups representing soldiers and a lawyer.

For some, it’s because a little-noticed clarification to the rules has narrowed the criteria for eligibility; others face bureaucratic obstacles or delays in getting applications approved.

Maxim Grebenyuk, a lawyer who runs a Moscow-based advocacy organisation called Military Ombudsman that provides legal advice to service personnel in disputes with their employer, said he has received hundreds of requests for help from wounded servicemen chasing the payments. “There’s a certain amount of social tension among military personnel” towards authorities in relation to these payments, he said.

Russia’s defence ministry, health ministry, and Kremlin did not respond to questions for this article, including about the payment scheme and the numbers of soldiers wounded or killed. Putin in April said the Russian state needed to ensure the “implementation of all our commitments for the welfare of service personnel, especially those who sustained injuries.”

Five months after Putin invaded Ukraine, the conflict is taking a heavy toll on Russia’s military as well as its economy due to international sanctions, according to Ukraine and its Western allies. The United States has estimated that potentially 45,000 Russian soldiers have been wounded and around 15,000 killed, which would equal the Soviet death toll during the Soviet-Afghan war of 1979-1989.

Three of the soldiers spoken to also described heavy losses to their units. One, who said he was as a platoon commander, said that half of his 200-person unit were killed or wounded over a two-month period. A soldier in his twenties said his battalion had initially numbered 700 but by June only about 100 were still fit for combat, with the rest dead, injured or refusing to fight. The accounts could not be independently verified.

Russia, which says it is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine, has not released casualty figures since March 25, when the defence ministry said there were 1,351 killed and 3,825 wounded. Ukraine has also sustained high numbers of casualties; Kyiv said in June that 100 to 200 Ukrainian troops were being killed per day.

Hospitals are also experiencing shortages. Some injured Russian servicemen are arriving at hospitals without enough beds, doctors or equipment to treat them properly, according to two of the soldiers and an official involved in Moscow’s military operations.