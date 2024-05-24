Thai hospital says 48 people from Singapore Airlines flight still under treatment

The 48 patients are being treated in three hospitals in Bangkok, a statement from Samitivej Srinakarin hospital says

Forty-eight people who were on board a Singapore Airlines flight diverted to Bangkok after hitting severe turbulence remain hospitalised for treatment, officials said on Friday.

The 48 patients were being treated in three hospitals in Bangkok, a statement from Samitivej Srinakarin hospital said.

There was no update about patients in intensive care.

On Thursday the Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital director told reporters that 20 people were being treated in ICU, though there were no life-threatening cases.

Six people have been discharged from Samitivej Srinakarin hospital where most of the patients were, leaving 34 still under treatment including nine Australians, seven British, seven Malaysian and three Philippine citizens, the statement said.

One passenger died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured after Singapore Airline Flight SQ321, flying from London to Singapore, encountered what the airline described as sudden, extreme turbulence while flying over Myanmar.