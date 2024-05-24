Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 24, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Thai hospital says 48 people from Singapore Airlines flight still under treatment

The 48 patients are being treated in three hospitals in Bangkok, a statement from Samitivej Srinakarin hospital says

Reuters

Published : 24 May 2024, 06:40 PM

Updated : 24 May 2024, 06:40 PM

Related Stories
Singapore Airlines flight hits severe turbulence
Singapore Airlines flight hits severe turbulence
8 held after climate activists breach German airport
8 held after climate activists breach German airport
Daytime flights resume at Saidpur Airport
Daytime flights resume at Saidpur Airport
After Singapore Airlines accident, flight crews urge buckling up
After Singapore Airlines accident, flight crews urge buckling up
Read More
Cup final is enough motivation: Guardiola
Cup final is enough motivation: Guardiola
Flores slams Barcelona treatment of 'legends'
Flores slams Barcelona treatment of 'legends'
Gas found in new Kailashtila-8 well
Gas found in new Kailashtila-8 well
Depression may turn into severe cyclone: Met Office
Depression may turn into severe cyclone: Met Office
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More