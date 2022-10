Tens of thousands march in Berlin in support of Iran protests

In Berlin, police estimated 80,000 people joined the march, with protesters waving Iranian flags and holding banners saying "Woman, Life, Freedom". Organisers said Iranians had travelled from the United States, Canada and all over the European Union.

"From Zahedan to Tehran, I sacrifice my life for Iran," human rights activist Fariba Balouch said after giving a speech at the Berlin gathering, referring to Iranian cities swept up in the protests. The crowd responded with “Death to Khamenei”, referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Anti-government activists said the Berlin march was the largest-ever demonstration against the Islamic Republic by Iranians abroad.

"I feel very good, because we are here to (say) 'We are with you, with all Iranian people'. I am Mahsa Amini's voice," said a protester who gave her name as Maru.

Videos posted on social media - which Reuters could not independently verify - showed protests continuing in Iran at several cities including Tehran, northeastern Mashhad, northwestern Mahabad, Dezful in the southwest and a number of universities across the country.

Videos showed protesters chanting in Tehran's western Sadeghieh neighbourhood and lighting fires in the streets of the capital's Lalehzar district. Another showed cars in Mashhad honking their horns and demonstrators chanting "Death to the dictator".

Social media videos said to be from Dezful showed youths chanting "Freedom, freedom, freedom" as they confronted police in the predominantly ethnic Arab, oil-rich province of Khuzestan on the Iraqi border.