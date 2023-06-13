EARLY DAYS OF ASSAULT

Ukraine began its counterassault last week after sticking to the defensive through seven months of a huge Russian winter and spring campaign that yielded scant gains despite the bloodiest ground combat in Europe since World War Two.

So far, Ukraine's offensive is still in its early days, with tens of thousands of fresh troops and hundreds of Western armoured vehicles yet to be committed to the fight.

Russia, for its part, has had months to prepare several layers of defensive lines, meaning Ukraine's advance so far does not necessarily amount to a breach through the front.

After a week of giving little information about its offensive, Ukraine said on Monday it had retaken seven settlements so far. Troops have advanced up to 6.5 km (4 miles) and seized 90 square km (35 square miles) of ground along a 100 km-long stretch of the southern front line, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said.

Putin told Tuesday's televised meeting that the goals of Russia's campaign had not fundamentally changed and claimed that Ukrainian casualties had been 10 times higher than Russia's.

Leaked US intelligence documents have estimated Russia has suffered losses several times greater than Ukraine's, with the worst casualties coming in recent months.

Putin declined to say whether Moscow would launch a new offensive of its own, saying that Russia's plans would depend on its military potential.

Russia says it has repelled repeated advances by Ukrainian forces since Jun 4.

Its defence ministry said on Tuesday its forces had fended off Ukrainian attacks near the villages of Makarivka, Rivnopil and Prechystivka. Makarivka is located further south along the river from Neskuchne.

Moscow also released video footage of what it said were German-made Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles captured in battle. Reuters could not immediately verify the location or time of the footage.

Military analysts say the fighting so far is probably still mainly probing attacks by the Ukrainians who have yet to unleash the bulk of their forces, while Russia's main defensive fortifications still lie further back.