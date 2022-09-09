Queen Elizabeth's death: Reaction from world leaders

TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

Erdogan said he was saddened to learn of Queen Elizabeth's death and sent his deepest condolences to the royal family and the people and government of the United Kingdom.

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

"A figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history."

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY

"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the UA people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

"For decades she has been an embodiment of everything that makes Britain truly Great. She will be missed and remembered in Poland and all over the world."

SWISS PRESIDENT IGNAZIO CASSIS

"She will be remembered as a woman of great strength & steady leadership."

CHIEF MINISTER OF GIBRALTAR FABIAN PICARDO

"The People of Gibraltar will mourn Her Majesty as a monarch who has reigned wisely and with incomparable dedication throughout the period of our post-war emergence as a part of the British family of nations."

"The People of Gibraltar and the Government proclaim their loyalty to the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to His Majesty The King."

BARBADOS PRESIDENT SANDRA MASON

"Just under one year ago Barbados took the decision to complete the course of independence by breaking constitutional ties with the British monarchy and establishing the world's newest republic. Significant as that decision was, given the place Barbados has held in the British Empire for centuries, it did not in the least diminish the friendship between our two nations, or indeed with Buckingham Palace."

JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER ANDREW HOLNESS

"We join our brothers and sisters in the Commonwealth in mourning her passing, and pray for the comfort of the members of her family, and the people of the United Kingdom, as they grieve the loss of their beloved Queen and matriarch."

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO PRIME MINISTER KEITH ROWLEY

"Though Trinidad and Tobago gained its Independence and later became a Republic, this country recognises the lasting legacy of Her Majesty."

PRIME MINISTER OF ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA, GASTON BROWNE

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has had an impactful reign, during which her relations with my State and its people have remained mutually respectful and unchanging."

"Before being accorded the role of Head of the State of Antigua and Barbuda, beginning 1st November 1981, Her Majesty was shown great affection by the people of our country on her visits."

GRENADA'S PRIME MINISTER DICKON MITCHELL

"As Head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty’s steady leadership helped to unite people and countries from around the globe in common cause, and for this, Queen Elizabeth II will always be remembered."

SAUDI ARABIA'S KING SALMAN BIN ABDULAZIZ

"Her majesty was a role model for leadership that will be immortalised in history."

MOROCCO'S KING MOHAMMED VI

Offered condolences, recalling the “qualities and merits of an illustrious queen, who invariably stood as a symbol of the greatness of the United Kingdom, devoting her entire life to serving her country”.

ISRAELI PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG

"Queen Elizabeth was a historic figure: she lived history, she made history, and with her passing she leaves a magnificent, inspirational legacy."

LEBANON’S PRESIDENT MICHEL AOUN

Emphasising how the Lebanese people were saddened by the queen's loss: “She was always by their side, especially during the painful circumstances that Lebanon underwent.”

PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT MAHMOUD ABBAS

"Since her accession to the throne and for many decades, she has been giving and doing good and performing her royal duties, leaving behind a rich legacy that will remain engraved in the minds and hearts of generations."

UAE'S PRESIDENT MOHAMED BIN ZAYED

"Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved & respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion & a tireless commitment to serving her country."

DUBAI RULER SHEIKH MOHAMMED BIN RASHID AL-MAKTOUM

"We join the world in mourning the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people. Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world."

ABDULLAH BIN AL HUSSEIN, KING OF JORDAN

"Jordan mourns the passing of an iconic leader. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades. She was a partner for Jordan and a dear family friend. We stand with the people and leadership of the UK at this difficult time."

IRAQI PRESIDENT BARHAM SALIH

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. I extend profound condolences to the royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth will be remembered as a great icon of history who served with grace, dignity and fortitude."

CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING

President Xi expressed his deep condolences on the death of the Queen, state media reported, saying: "Queen Elizabeth II was the first British monarch to visit China. Her death is a great loss to the British people."

"I attach great importance to the development of Sino-British relations and am ready to work with King Charles III to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations at ambassadorial level as an opportunity to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations."

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA

"Queen Elizabeth ... played an extremely important role in the peace and prosperity of the world. In 1975, she visited Japan and contributed greatly to the strengthening of Japan-Britain relations.

"(Her death) is a great loss not only to the British people but also to the international community."

SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT YOON SUK-YEOL

"She had a strong belief in the cause of human freedom and left great legacies of dignity. Her kind heart and good deeds will remain in our memories."

SINGAPORE PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG

"She performed her duties with devotion, grace, and humility. Her contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and indeed to the world will be recorded in history, and she will always be remembered fondly as a great world leader."

TAIWAN PRESIDENT TSAI ING-WEN

Tsai expressed "deep condolences" for the death. Her office said: "Taiwan and the United Kingdom are united in their gratitude for the Queen's lifelong contribution to world peace and prosperity; Taiwan will also work with the United Kingdom to continue to work hard for common ideals and values."

PHILIPPINES PRESIDENT FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

"She exemplified to the world a true monarch's great dignity, commitment to duty, and devotion to all those in her realm.

"The world has lost a true figure of majesty in what she demonstrated throughout her life and throughout her reign as Queen."

INDONESIA PRESIDENT JOKO WIDODO

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a widely admired and beloved queen."

THAILAND'S MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

"We share with the British people and the international community in mourning this great and irreparable loss."

MALAYSIA FOREIGN MINISTER SAIFUDDIN ABDULLAH

"Her Majesty was a towering figure and led a lifetime of dedication and service to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.”

TUVALU ACTING PM AND MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS SIMON KOFE

"We were fortunate to have the Queen visit us in our history, and we recognize her incredible commitment to service and the critical role she has played through transformational times in our world."