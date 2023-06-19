Russia rejects UN help as death toll from breached Kakhovka dam rises

The UN urged Russia to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

"Aid cannot be denied to people who need it," Denise Brown, UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement.

Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the Soviet-era dam, under Russian control since early days of its invasion in 2022.

A team of international legal experts assisting Ukraine's prosecutors in their investigation said it was "highly likely" the dam's collapse was caused by explosives planted by Russians.

The Kremlin accused Kyiv of sabotaging the hydroelectric dam, which held a reservoir the size of the U.S. Great Salt Lake.

Authorities in Odesa closed the once popular Black Sea beaches there, prohibiting swimming and the consumption of fish and seafood from unidentified sources.

"The beaches of Odesa have been declared as unsuitable for swimming due to the significant deterioration of the water ... and real danger to health," Odesa's administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Water tests last week showed dangerous levels of salmonella and other "infectious agents," Ukrainian officials said. Monitoring for cholera was also in place.