    বাংলা

    High tide! Italy police find 2 tonnes of cocaine floating at sea

    The drugs, stored in waterproof packages, held together by fishermen's nets and equipped with a luminous signalling device, has a market value of over $440 million

    Reuters
    Published : 18 April 2023, 07:49 AM
    Updated : 18 April 2023, 07:49 AM

    Almost 2 tonnes of cocaine with a market value of more than 400 million euros ($440 million) were found floating at sea off eastern Sicily, in what Italy's tax and customs police on Monday called a record seizure.

    The drugs were stored in about 70 waterproof packages, carefully sealed, held together by fishermen's nets and equipped with a luminous signalling device, the Guardia di Finanza said in a statement.

    The "peculiar packaging methods and the presence of a luminous device to allow tracking" suggest the haul was dumped at sea by a cargo ship in order for it to be recovered later, the statement added.

    Monday's seizure compared with the 20 tonnes of cocaine that Italian police managed to intercept over the whole of 2021, its anti-drugs unit said in figures released last June, stressing that was the highest yearly amount on record.

    Cocaine seizures increased more than five-fold from 3.6 tonnes in 2018, police noted at the time, describing Italy as a key transit route for the cocaine trade, and where Balkan criminal gangs were consolidating their positions.

    "Congratulations to the Guardia di Finanza for this extraordinary operation: (I am) against all drugs and for life, no matter what", Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini tweeted on Monday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Alamy/Reuters Connect
    Two dead after shooting in Germany
    Police said an investigation has been ongoing and declined to comment on the perpetrator
    Emergency workers and police gather at the scene following a deadly shooting in Hamburg, Germany, March 9, 2023 in this still image taken from video.
    8 killed in shooting in Germany
    The shooter was aged between 30 and 40 and was not known to authorities as an extremist, Spiegel magazine reported citing unnamed sources
    Vessels are seen as they await inspection under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey December 11, 2022.
    Black Sea grain deal at risk of being shut down: Ukraine
    Ukrainian Black Sea ports were blockaded after Russia's invasion last year, but access to three of them was cleared last July
    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG-69), deployed to the US 7th Fleet area of operations, conducts underway operations, at an undisclosed location in South China Sea, in this handout picture released on April 10, 2023.
    US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games
    China officially ended its three days of exercises around Taiwan last Monday where it practiced precision strikes and blockading the island

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan