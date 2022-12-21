Thousands of UK ambulance staff strike as public urged to avoid risks

The government said the "deeply regrettable" strike would result in fewer ambulances on the road, with only the most urgent life-threatening cases such as heart attacks prioritised.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said the public should "just use their common sense", adding that the action came when the National Health Service (NHS) was "already facing very significant pressure" from cases of flu and COVID-19.

"That's the point at which the trade unions have chosen to take industrial action and in doing so they haven't been willing to work with us to agree national exemptions in terms of covering all of the category one, category two, life-threatening and emergency calls," he told the BBC.