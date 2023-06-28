Russian missile hits restaurant in Ukraine's Kramatorsk killing at least eight

A Russian missile also hit a cluster of buildings in Kremenchuk, about 375 km (230 miles) west in central Ukraine, exactly a year after an attack on a shopping mall there that killed at least 20. No casualties were reported in the latest attack.

In Kramatorsk, a city frequently targeted by Russian attacks, emergency workers scurried in and out of the shattered restaurant as residents stood outside embracing and surveying the damage.

The building was reduced to a twisted web of metal beams. Police and soldiers emerged with a man in military trousers and boots on a stretcher. He was placed in an ambulance, though it was unclear whether he was still alive.

Two men screamed in frenzied tones for a tow rope, then ran back towards the rubble.

"I ran here after the explosion because I rented a cafe here.... Everything has been blown out there," Valentyna, 64, said.

"None of the glass, windows or doors are left. All I see is destruction, fear and horror. This is the 21st century."