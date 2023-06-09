President Emmanuel Macron, who called the attack an "act of absolute cowardice", visited the hospital in the nearby city of Grenoble, where three of the four are being cared for and met their families, the Elysee Palace said.

Among the children wounded in the attack were a British national and a Dutch national.

A video of the attack, taken by a bystander and verified by Reuters, showed the assailant jump a low wall into a children's playground and repeatedly lunge at a child in a stroller, pushing aside a woman who tried to fend him off.

France hailed the bravery of a young Catholic pilgrim who came face-to-face with the assailant and used his backpack as a shield as he sought to block the attack. French media dubbed the 24-year-old "the backpack hero".

The management and philosophy student has identified himself only as Henri.

"All I know is I was not there by chance," he told the CNews television network. "It was unthinkable to do nothing ... I followed my instincts and did what I could to protect the weak."

His Facebook and Instagram accounts were flooded with messages giving thanks for his bravery.

"May God bless you ... you did what you could at that moment, you did not give up, you did not run. You are an angel," Instagram user Mag Capone wrote on his site.