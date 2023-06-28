    বাংলা

    Zelensky rules out any peace plan making war in Ukraine a frozen conflict

    He has drawn up a 10-point peace formula that includes restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's state borders

    Reuters
    Published : 28 June 2023, 11:42 AM
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday he would not accept any peace proposal that turns Russia's war on his country into a frozen conflict.

    Zelenskiy's remarks, in a speech to parliament on Ukraine's Constitution Day, signalled that he remains opposed to any peace plan that freezes territorial gains made by Russia since it began its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

    "Ukraine will not agree to any of the variants for a frozen conflict," he said.

    Zelenskiy has drawn up a 10-point peace "formula" that includes restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's state borders.

    Kyiv has launched a counteroffensive to try to retake occupied territory, but Russian forces still hold swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine.

