    বাংলা

    Four killed in combined Russian air strike on Ukraine

    Russian missiles hit residential areas and commercial sites across Ukraine in its latest combined air attack, authorities say

    Dan PeleschukPavel Polityuk, Reuters
    Published : 8 Jan 2024, 11:46 AM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2024, 11:46 AM

    Russia sent dozens of missiles across Ukraine early on Monday, killing at least four civilians and hitting residential areas and commercial sites in its latest combined air attack, Ukrainian authorities said.

    Two people were killed in the western Khmelnytskyi region, local officials reported, where critical infrastructure had also been struck.

    In Kryvyi Rih, a 62-year-old was killed and a shopping centre and scores of private homes and apartment buildings damaged after nine Russian missiles hit the south central city, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the mayor.

    "The mad enemy once again struck civilians," regional governor Serhiy Lysak wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Directed missiles at people."

    Russia said it hit military-industrial targets in Ukraine from sea and air on Monday.

    "This morning, a multiple attack was carried out with high-precision, long-range, sea and air-based weapons, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system, on facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine," the defence ministry said in a daily dispatch.

    Ukraine said its air defences had destroyed 18 out of 51 missiles, a much lower shoot-down rate than normal which Kyiv attributed to the large number of ballistic missiles fired by Russia.

    They are more difficult to intercept, air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on Ukrainian television.

    All eight drones launched by Russia were also shot down.

    The strikes came amid a cold snap sweeping Ukraine, with Vilkul also reporting that 15,000 residents were without power and that local trams and trolleybuses were not running.

    In the eastern city of Kharkiv, an industrial site and educational facility were damaged after at least four missile strikes, Governor Oleh Synehubov said.

    A 63-year-old woman was killed in a strike on a town south of Kharkiv, he added.

    Five people were also wounded in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, where governor Yuriy Malashko said residential areas had been struck.

    "Not a single military target," he wrote on Telegram.

    Russia in recent weeks has resumed a campaign of regular air strikes on Ukrainian population centres far behind the lines of its nearly two-year-old full-scale invasion.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fire rages after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 2, 2024. REUTERS/Yevhen Kotenko
    Russia pounds Ukraine's two biggest cities in new wave of attacks
    Russia has intensified its attacks over the New Year period
    Smoke rises over a residential building after a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 29, 2023.
    Russia pounds Ukrainian cities after Putin vows revenge
    The Russian president promised to avenge what Moscow said was a Ukrainian attack on the city of Belgorod that killed 24 civilian people
    A view shows destroyed cars following what Russian authorities say was a Ukrainian military strike in Belgorod, Russia December 30, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
    Kharkiv strikes were retaliation for Belgorod attack: Russia
    Kharkiv officials had said that at least six missiles hit Ukraine's second city, injuring at least 28 people and damaging residential buildings, hotels and medical facilities
    Firefighters and police investigators work at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine December 30, 2023.
    Russian air assaults target Kyiv and Kharkiv
    Ukraine's air defence systems in the region surrounding Kyiv were engaged late on Saturday in repelling Russia's drone attack, the militaryadministration said

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India