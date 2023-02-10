German authorities raid firms suspected of Russia sanctions violations

German authorities searched the premises of three companies early Thursday as part of an ongoing probe into the possible violation of European Union sanctions against Russia, prosecutors said in a statement.

The raids followed a Reuters investigation in December into the supply chain that has continued to ship billions of dollars worth of electronic components to Russia despite Western export restrictions and manufacturer bans.

German authorities also searched the residences of three suspects, according to the statement, which didn't name the companies or individuals. The statement said that records, documents and IT equipment were seized.

A person familiar with the case said one of the three companies searched by prosecutors was Smart Impex GmbH, a German wholesaler of IT products that is suspected by authorities of bypassing sanctions on electronic components via an intermediary company in Turkey.

Reuters was unable to reach Smart Impex or its manager, Gokturk Agvaz, by phone on Thursday for comment. The names of the other two companies or the three suspects couldn't be determined.