Ukraine pledges sweeping personnel changes as allies jostle over tanks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said personnel changes were being carried out at senior and lower levels, a move that follows the most high-profile graft allegations since Russia's invasion nearly a year ago.

Ukraine has a long history of corruption and shaky governance.

On Sunday, anti-corruption police said they had detained the deputy infrastructure minister on suspicion of receiving a $400,000 kickback over the import of generators last September, an allegation the minister denies.

Separately, a newspaper investigation accused the Defence Ministry of overpaying suppliers for soldiers' food. The supplier has said it made a technical mistake and no money had changed hands.

"There are already personnel decisions - some today, some tomorrow - regarding officials at various levels in ministries and other central government structures, as well as in the regions and in law enforcement," Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Monday.

His plans include toughening oversight on travelling abroad for official assignments. Several Ukrainian media outlets have reported that cabinet ministers and senior officials could be sacked imminently.

The corruption scandal could dampen Western enthusiasm for his government just as European countries bicker over sending German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

One of the most widely used Western tanks, Ukraine says it needs them to break through Russian lines and recapture territory this year.