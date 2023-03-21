But leader Jeffrey Donaldson said his party might yet be convinced to support it in future if additional concessions are made.

Parliament will on Wednesday debate and vote on the so-called "Stormont brake", part of the Windsor Framework agreed in February in a bid to reset relations.

The brake enables Britain to prevent new EU laws applying to goods in Northern Ireland if asked to do so by a third of lawmakers in the province's devolved legislature. The DUP has complained that it does not apply to existing EU law.

Wednesday's vote is still likely to pass as the opposition Labour Party supports the overall agreement but the DUP's decision could increase the number of eurosceptic members of Sunak's own Conservative Party who refuse to back it.

The European Research Group (ERG) of pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers is due to set out its verdict on Tuesday.

"Whilst representing real progress the 'brake' does not deal with the fundamental issue which is the imposition of EU law by the Protocol," Donaldson said in a statement, referring to the part of Britain's EU divorce deal that governs Northern Ireland trade.

"Our party officers...met this morning and unanimously agreed that in the context of our ongoing concerns and the need to see further progress secured whilst continuing to seek clarification, change and re-working that our Members of Parliament would vote against the draft statutory instrument."

The DUP has for a year boycotted Northern Ireland's power-sharing government over its opposition to post-Brexit trade rules, which effectively keep Northern Ireland in the EU's single market in order to avoid the need for a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Such a border would be seen as endangering the Good Friday Agreement which largely ended three decades of armed conflict in Northern Ireland involving militants seeking a united Ireland, "loyalists" wanting to remain part of the United Kingdom, and British security forces.