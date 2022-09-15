'It's survival': Fear lingers in the ruins of Ukraine's liberated Izium

Across a damaged footbridge over the river Siverskyi Donets, shrapnel-sprayed walls and charred Soviet-era housing stand in a panorama of provincial devastation in Ukraine's liberated town of Izium.

Exhausted residents said they were elated by the end of six months of Russian occupation delivered by Ukraine's counter-attack last week, but voiced grave fears at a winter of looming energy shortages - and the lingering threat from Russia.

"We lived through this (for) six months. We sat it out in cellars. We went through everything it is possible to go through. We absolutely cannot say we feel safe," Liubov Sinna, 74, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Izium, a town of 50,000 before the war, became a strategic supply hub for one of Russia's principal front lines in its invasion and sustained an extraordinary amount of damage that has made normal life a struggle for residents.

Smashed windows, pock-marked facades and scorched walls lined a battle-scarred main thoroughfare comprised of deserted meat shops and pharmacies and ruined beauty salons. A forlorn handwritten sign on a front door read: 'People live here.'

"It's survival. There's no light, no gas, no water. We make bonfires to cook. That's how we live," said Bohdan Solomko, 43, walking home with his wife Oksana and their three children.