Grievances mount in Europe with future wealth in doubt

While many low-income US workers discovered that post-lockdown labour shortages gave them leverage to negotiate solid wage increases, European workers initially prioritised job security over higher pay.

France, Germany and other European countries offset some of the strain on households with generous furlough schemes, followed up with a range of support measures to help consumers cope with inflation and, above all, surging prices for fuel.

It has since become clearer that many companies were meanwhile rebuilding their margins on price hikes in a way that was exacerbating inflation - something policymakers at the European Central Bank now acknowledge.

ALL IN IT TOGETHER?

Such support schemes cost the public purse, inflaming budget deficits and making governments less willing to grant hefty pay increases to the public sector workers now leading industrial action in Germany, Britain and elsewhere.

"I do think there is a growing awareness that low-income earners have fallen further behind and that the wage gap in Germany has been widening," said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist for bank ING Germany, adding he saw "increasing tensions" between low- and high-earners across Europe.

The untargeted nature of some of the measures brought in to alleviate inflation - for example France's blanket subsidies on fuel at the petrol pump - in some cases benefited comfortably-off consumers more than those struggling to get by.

Meanwhile the bump in corporate profits and shareholder gains started to aggravate a sense of inequality.