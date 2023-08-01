War comes to Russian business after drones strike Moscow's financial centre

Two drones reached the Kremlin in May, the most high-profile incident, but other attacks have targeted buildings near the defence ministry's headquarters on the Moscow River and the capital's exclusive Rublyovka suburb, home to much of Russia's political, business and cultural elite.

'REALLY SCARY'

Reuters spoke to several people, who asked not to be identified, in order to gauge the business community's reaction to the incident, with some expressing fear and concern, while others remained unfazed.

"I can say that for myself it has of course become more worrying for me and my colleagues," said one person who works in Moskva-Citi. "Somewhere in the back of my mind it was always understood that Citi could be one of the targets."

One employee at a company with an office in a Moskva-Citi skyscraper said working there felt "weird", but that staff were not being sent to work remotely.

Another, who works for a bank, said most staff had been told to work from home.

Some said business was continuing as normal and that everything was calm.

One financial services professional said he did not think the attack would deter people from going to Moskva-Citi.

The attack damaged a high-rise building reported to house government offices. Reuters on Sunday saw glass panels blown out in one high-rise building and glass, debris and office documents littering part of the pavement below.

Video footage from the incident showed a bright orange explosion, accompanied by a deafening bang.

A Telegram channel run by the Russian online media group Mash broadcast photos of the damage done to the digital ministry's headquarters.

Mash reported that the ministry's staff had been asked to be resilient, but that most employees would be permitted to work from home temporarily.

The ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

For one employee at a large Russian company, the attack was a "really scary" warning.

"No one is safe, I'm afraid now."