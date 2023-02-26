More than 30 dead after migrant shipwreck in southern Italy

More than 30 people have died and more than 40 have survived a migrant boat shipwreck in southern Italy, a spokesman for the Italian firefighters' service said on Sunday.

The shipwreck took place near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria, the region that forms the tip of Italy's boot.

The death toll "has surpassed 30," Danilo Maida, spokesman for the firefighters' service in Calabria said, adding that the count was provisional.