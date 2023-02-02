Seven dead in construction site fire in Crimea

At least seven people died in a fire in Crimea after flames ripped through temporary accommodation housing construction workers, Russian-installed officials said on Thursday morning.

Citing local law enforcement agencies, the state-run TASS news agency said the fire, which broke out overnight on the outskirts of the city of Sevastopol, was the result of an electrical appliance short-circuiting.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Kyiv has said it plans to retake it by force.