Harry in UK court to give evidence against tabloid publisher

It makes him the first senior British royal to give evidence for 130 years. He will be giving his evidence from the same witness box in Court 15 where singer Ed Sheeran and French actress Eva Green have both recently appeared in separate and unrelated cases.

Harry swore on the bible and, before his cross-examination began, confirmed that he should be addressed as "Your Royal Highness" in the first instance and that his personal preference was to be called "Prince Harry" afterwards.

The MGN trial began last month, with lawyers for Harry and the other claimants seeking to prove that unlawful information gathering was carried out with the knowledge and approval of senior editors and executives.

Harry is one of four test cases, and his specific allegations form the focus of the first three days of this week.

However, he did not appear on Monday, having only left the United States, where he now lives with his American wife Meghan, the previous evening as it was his daughter Lilibet's birthday on Sunday. The judge, Timothy Fancourt, said he was surprised at his absence.