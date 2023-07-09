Hundreds defy Paris protest ban a week after riots

Hundreds of protesters defied a ban on Saturday to march in central Paris against police violence, a week after riots sparked by the killing of a teenager in a Parisian suburb.

Police dispersed the crowd from Paris's huge Place de la Republique, sending several hundred people towards the wide Boulevard Magenta, where they were seen marching peacefully. Two people were arrested, Paris police said after the demonstration.

The Paris police department said in a decision published on its website that it had banned the planned demonstration, citing a "context of tensions".