Russia says thwarts Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

Two Ukraine-launched drones attacked Moscow early on Monday, but were intercepted and destroyed, Russia's defence ministry said. State news agencies reported that drone fragments were found 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) away from the ministry's buildings.

Calling it a "terrorist attack," the defence ministry said on its Telegram messaging app that there were no casualties in the attack.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram messaging app that two non-residential buildings were struck during the attack, which happened around 4 am. It was unclear whether the drones hit the buildings when they were downed, or whether they deliberately targeted the buildings.

Neither the defence ministry nor the mayor said where the drones were intercepted.