Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region dies in car crash

The death of Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed local administration, was confirmed by his boss Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-backed acting governor of Kherson.

Stremousov went from being an obscure blogger and local politician before the Russian invasion on Feb 24 to become the number two figure in what Ukraine says is the illegal occupation of Kherson which it plans to overturn by force.

A Russian-installed official said the accident happened after the driver of Stremousov's vehicle tried to avoid hitting a truck that had carried out a dangerous manoeuvre.

Vladimir Rogov, from the neighbouring Zaporizhzhia region, wrote on Telegram that the truck driver was to blame.